Zacks Investment Research Lowers Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $661,804.00. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.