Zacks Investment Research Lowers Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Resources Inc. is oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production and development of natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast region located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama. It also has properties primarily located in Montana, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. Denbury Resources Inc is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DEN. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 250,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,143 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $4,960,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

