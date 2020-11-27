Zacks Investment Research Lowers Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Superdry alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEPGY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Peel Hunt upgraded Superdry to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SEPGY opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.47. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superdry (SEPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.