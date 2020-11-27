Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.75 ($89.11).

ZAL stock opened at €79.30 ($93.29) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.12. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

