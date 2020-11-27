Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $15,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 55.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $6,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,095,743.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.42.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $134.52 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $135.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -85.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

