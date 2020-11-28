American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

