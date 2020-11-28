American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $65,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit