American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $22.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after buying an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

