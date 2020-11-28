Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Critical Analysis

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atmos Energy and Stabilis Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $110.21, indicating a potential upside of 13.83%. Given Atmos Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atmos Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.82 billion 4.32 $601.44 million $4.72 20.51 Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.99 -$5.72 million N/A N/A

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy 21.32% 9.04% 3.91% Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65%

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 71,558 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 5,684 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

