Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Raised to “Buy” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from an outperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,558,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

