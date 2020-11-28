Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,863 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,359 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,480 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,747,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

