Contrasting YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and YBCC (OTCMKTS:YBAO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and YBCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies -5.54% -33.38% -8.24% YBCC N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hudson Technologies and YBCC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A YBCC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of YBCC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YBCC has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Technologies and YBCC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $162.06 million 0.30 -$25.94 million ($0.56) -2.04 YBCC $2.25 million 0.10 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

YBCC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudson Technologies.

Summary

YBCC beats Hudson Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About YBCC

YBCC, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

