Critical Analysis: Provident Bancorp (PVBC) vs. Its Rivals

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Provident Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million $10.81 million 17.00 Provident Bancorp Competitors $864.98 million $115.12 million 13.80

Provident Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.41, suggesting that their average share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Provident Bancorp Competitors 11.89% 5.69% 0.66%

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 36.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Provident Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Competitors 968 1987 1427 105 2.15

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.37%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Provident Bancorp rivals beat Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

