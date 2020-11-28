Critical Contrast: Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) vs. CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plumas Bancorp and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 30.47% 16.47% 1.57% CPI Card Group -0.14% -0.80% -0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of CPI Card Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plumas Bancorp and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp $47.44 million 2.68 $15.51 million N/A N/A CPI Card Group $278.07 million 0.16 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Plumas Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CPI Card Group.

Volatility and Risk

Plumas Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp beats CPI Card Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential equity lines of credit and automobile loans; commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides cashier's check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine (ATM), night depository, safe deposit box, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, and other customary banking services, as well as telephone and mobile banking services, including mobile deposit and Internet banking services with bill-pay options. It operates 11 branches located in California, including Alturas, Chester, Fall River Mills, Greenville, Kings Beach, Portola, Quincy, Redding, Susanville, Tahoe City, and Truckee; a branch in Reno and Carson City, Nevada; a lending office in Auburn, California; and commercial/agricultural lending offices in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, and Oregon, as well as 17 ATMs. Plumas Bancorp was founded in 1980 and is based in Quincy, California.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks. Its products include EMV and non-EMV financial payment cards and metal cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The Other segment sells financial payment cards. It serves national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through sales representatives in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.