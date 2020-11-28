Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,933,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,158 shares of company stock worth $91,967,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 424,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 168,519 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

