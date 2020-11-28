Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

