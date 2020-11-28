Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.32.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $112.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,767,000 after buying an additional 680,138 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 561,080 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after purchasing an additional 490,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.