e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 2.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $234,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $158,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,449 shares of company stock worth $2,646,671. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

