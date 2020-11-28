F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $180.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.89.

FFIV opened at $164.55 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $167.00. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average is $137.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,148 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

