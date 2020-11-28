FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Noble Financial raised FAT Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ FAT opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. FAT Brands has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $75.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.18.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 164.61% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

