Financial Contrast: Simtrol (OTCMKTS:SMRL) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Simtrol (OTCMKTS:SMRL) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Simtrol has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simtrol and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simtrol N/A N/A N/A Qualys 24.78% 20.93% 11.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simtrol and Qualys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simtrol N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qualys $321.61 million 11.37 $69.34 million $1.67 56.11

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Simtrol.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Simtrol and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simtrol 0 0 0 0 N/A Qualys 2 6 5 0 2.23

Qualys has a consensus target price of $111.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Qualys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than Simtrol.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Simtrol shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualys beats Simtrol on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simtrol

Simtrol, Inc. develops enterprise-class software solutions that manage the extended network of connected devices. It provides device management platform solutions; and industry solutions, such as digital signage, 21st century classroom, video visitation, pre-trial process management, and emergency response solutions. The company delivers its device management platform solutions to the education, government, healthcare, business, retail and hospitality, and security and surveillance industries. The company was formerly known as VSI Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Simtrol, Inc. in September 2001. Simtrol, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT, security, and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

