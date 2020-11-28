First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMBI. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $289,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

