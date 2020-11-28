Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FPRX. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 345,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 791,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,359. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

