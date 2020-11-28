Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FWONA stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Formula One Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

