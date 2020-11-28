FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSKR. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:FSKR opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 43.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 36.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

