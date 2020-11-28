Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.79. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $274.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

