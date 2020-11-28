Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

GNSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

GNSS stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 93.73 and a beta of 0.56. Genasys has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 127,275 shares of company stock valued at $801,560 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter worth $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Genasys by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genasys in the third quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genasys by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

