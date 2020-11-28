Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

