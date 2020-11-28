HC Wainwright Cuts Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Price Target to $2.00

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZSAN. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.