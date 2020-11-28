H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded H&E Equipment Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 278.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.39.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

