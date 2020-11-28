Head to Head Review: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) versus MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of MCX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MCX Technologies and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCX Technologies $3.24 million 0.32 -$760,000.00 N/A N/A ServiceNow $3.46 billion 29.74 $626.70 million $0.65 811.51

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

MCX Technologies has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MCX Technologies and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCX Technologies -39.80% -114.29% -82.27% ServiceNow 16.60% 9.79% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MCX Technologies and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 0 4 23 1 2.89

ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $529.96, suggesting a potential upside of 0.47%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Summary

ServiceNow beats MCX Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation provides customer experience management solutions in the United States. It develops and delivers consulting and professional services that are designed to help corporations enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the current manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional, training, and customer support services; and certification programs. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. The company sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

