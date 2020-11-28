Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HTBX opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 807,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 459,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

