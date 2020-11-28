Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HSKA. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.10.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.70. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,017 shares of company stock worth $2,738,378. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.