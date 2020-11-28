Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from improved traffic in stores and the website owing to pent-up customer demand. Also, strong momentum in online sales and new customer acquisitions contributed to quarterly growth. Further, a shift in the timing of the back-to-school season and solid performance in apparel, accessories and footwear aided comps. Management envisions the solid momentum to continue through the rest of fiscal 2021. Consequently, it issued a favorable guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, higher cost related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $55.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $742.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,927 shares of company stock worth $1,549,387 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 366.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $981,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $3,625,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 62.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

