Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

