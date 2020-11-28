Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Shares of HZNP opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

