HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $22.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered HP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE HPQ opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

