IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Get IBEX alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.76 million and a PE ratio of 23.81.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.