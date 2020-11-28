Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $317.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the third quarter with better-than-expected results. Dismal segmental performance due to pandemic-led disruptions dragged down the overall top line. Fall in total microarray revenues is also particularly concerning. Contraction in both margins does not bode well for the stock either. Illumina’s inability to issue its full-year guidance raises apprehensions too. A tough funding environment and stiff competition are other headwinds. In the past six months, Illumina has underperformed its industry. Yet, the gradually improving business conditions buoy optimism on the stock. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across geographies looks impressive as well. Potential in oncology, and reproductive and genetic health buoys optimism. Partnerships and a strong solvency with slight leverage are encouraging.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.22.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $317.03 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $1,056,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,157 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

