Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

NASDAQ ITRG opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $121,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at $796,000.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

