International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Head to Head Comparison

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81% International Money Express 8.65% 56.73% 15.41%

Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.04 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -0.25 International Money Express $319.60 million 1.91 $19.61 million $0.82 19.51

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Exela Technologies and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57

International Money Express has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

