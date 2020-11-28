Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Investar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.17.

Investar stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Investar has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

