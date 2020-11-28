IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

IRCP opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $333.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 185.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s dividend payout ratio is presently -274.62%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

