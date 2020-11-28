K12 (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

Get K12 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE:LRN opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $986.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 98.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth about $20,330,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of K12 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.