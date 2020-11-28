Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

KFY opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

