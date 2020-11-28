Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $49.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE:KFY opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,189,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.