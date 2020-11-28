L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock gained following the company’s stronger-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Strength at Bath & Body Works segment and improved performance at Victoria’s Secret drove the quarterly results. Notably, both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Evidently, L Brands remains focused on containing costs, managing inventory and optimizing capital expenditures. The company is on track with its earlier announced profit improvement plan and intends to generate approximately $400 million in annual savings. L Brands continues to revamp its business by staying customer-focused, enriching assortments, and enhancing store and online experiences. Markedly, comparable sales (stores and direct business) rose 28% during the quarter.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

