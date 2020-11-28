La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

LJPC opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.75. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $258,048.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 84,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $328,192.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

