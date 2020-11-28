Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

LNTH stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $880.69 million, a P/E ratio of 164.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 679,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

