Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) & NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Luokung Technology alerts:

This table compares Luokung Technology and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA 3.36% 7.64% 2.85%

This table compares Luokung Technology and NTT DATA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology $18.78 million 6.00 -$31.51 million N/A N/A NTT DATA $20.85 billion 0.91 $691.36 million $0.49 27.57

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Luokung Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Luokung Technology and NTT DATA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT DATA 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

Luokung Technology has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Luokung Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NTT DATA beats Luokung Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features. The company also offers software development kits and application-programming interfaces, which provide spatial-temporal big data analysis and customized map to software and mobile application developers; and spatial temporal indexing cloud service, a data-level virtualization technology. In addition, it offers information SuperEngine that includes the server engine, which enables to store, manage, and index the spatial temporal big data on the server side; and Web graphics image engine that supports transmission of graphics images, as well as display and edge computing for multi-terminal and cross-platform. Further, the company provides spatial temporal cloud platform that offers cloud services, including data storage, data resource, and platform support services, as well as supports users to aggregate multi-source spatial data, map services, and Internet of Things streaming data. Luokung Technology Corp. has a strategic partnership with Jiangsu Dianyu Information Technology Co., Ltd. to expand mobile commercial big data services in the 5G era. Luokung Technology Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.