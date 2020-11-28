Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $130.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.80. Mackinac Financial has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 99,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

